Stroud Resources Ltd. Announces Delayed Filing of Interim Disclosure Documents Pursuant to OSC Instrument 51-502

TORONTO, May 28, 2020 - Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud” or the “Company”) today announced in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “Exemption Order”), which was adopted for the purpose of providing certain filing and other relief to issuers in light of the challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that it will be delaying the filing of certain of its continuous disclosure documents.



The Company is relying on the Exemption Order in delaying the filing of its interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis and certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the “Required Interim Filings”) beyond the filing deadline of May 30, 2020. The Company currently intends to make the Required Interim Filings by June 12, 2020.

The officers and directors of the Company and other insiders will remain subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principals in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading in any securities of the Company until the end of the second full trading day following the day on which the Required Annual Filings are filed on SEDAR and a corresponding news release is issued by the Company.

There have been no material business developments in the business of the Company since the date of the Company’s filing of its audited annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 on May 13, 2020.

About Stroud Resources Ltd.

Stroud Resources is a TSX-V listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Santo Domingo epithermal silver-gold project in central Mexico.

For more information please visit www.stroudsilver.com

