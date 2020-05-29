Crestview Exploration Inc. Hires European Marketing Firm and Provides Update On its Castile and Divide Projects in Nevada

Calgary, May 28, 2020 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of German Mining Networks GmbH(GMN). Their primary focus will be on institutional investor awareness with emphasis on Switzerland and Great Britain. GMN has been retained for a sum of $3000.00 CDN on a month to month basis.

Our exploration team has received the Airbourne Magnetic Survey data on the Castile Mountain and Divide Mine properties in Nevada from Edcon - PRJ Inc. The interpretation of the survey could identify possible structures to allow further evaluation of ground follow-up. Additional geophysical tools are also being considered to map vein locations and areas of sedimentary rock hosted alteration - gold mineralization at depth. The interpretations will be released on each property imminently.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company's flagship project Rock Creek as well as the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain precious metal projects are located within close proximity to each other in the Tuscarora mining district of north-central Nevada.

For further information please contact:

Glen Watson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-604-803-5229

Email: Glen@crestviewexploration.com

www.crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

