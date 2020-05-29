Rokmaster Resources Corp. Commences Work at the Revel Ridge Project

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2020 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has opened up the access road to its Revel Ridge Project site where work has commenced on several fronts;

Phase 1 Core Drilling Preparation:

Road cleanup to prepare for hauling of generators, fuel, underground equipment, compressors, fans and supplies.

Ongoing geological modelling and drill target selection by Rokmaster's geological consulting team (including Oliver Geoscience International Ltd. and Tripoint Geological Services Ltd.) for more than 5,000 meters of Phase 1 core drilling by Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd. of Smithers, B.C.

Geotechnical and safety inspections of underground access and proposed drill stations.

Environmental site inspection and inventory.

Initiate rehabilitation of office, workshop, first aid facility, fuel, water and power systems.

Initiate ground assessment of the 44 other known Au-Ag occurrences over the 7-8 km planer deformation structure hosting the Main Zone.

PEA Progress:

Micon International Limited is making steady engineering progress on updating the historical Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") Technical Report with considerable focus on mining methods, mining rates and processing options in addition to the environmental considerations.

Marketing:

Metallurgical upgrade work and a marketing study is underway to provide a high-grade pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold sulphide concentrate for sale to off-shore customers.

Rokmaster looks forward to working with the local communities and the Province of B.C. in initiating employment and supplier opportunities at the Revel Ridge Project. The initial $3 million drill program is hoped to commence upon receipt of permits and necessary approvals, expected within 6-7 weeks.

All COVID–19 procedures and protocols, reflecting guidance from the government and provincial health authorities, are in place to provide worker safety on or off site.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's focus is on exploring for base and precious metals, and its flagship asset is its option to earn 100% of the Revel Ridge polymetallic precious metals project situated in the prolific Kootenay Arc. Please refer to the technical report titled "Updated Technical Report on the Revel Ridge Property (formerly J&L Property), Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" dated February 25, 2020 with an effective date of January 29, 2020, which the Company has filed on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.







Contact

please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or telephone (604) 290-4647

