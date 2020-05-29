CROPS Provides Update on Financial Statement Filing Deadline Extension

Vancouver, May 29, 2020 - CROPS Inc. (TSXV:COPS) announces that further to its news release of April 28, 2020, the Company is continuing to rely on the extension provided by the securities regulators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding the deadline for filing and delivering its audited financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Accordingly, the Company will file such financials no later than the extended deadline of June 15, 2020.

CROPS also confirms that due to the delay in filing its annual financials, it will also rely on the extension provided regarding the deadline for filing and delivering its interim financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Accordingly, the Company will file the interim financials no later than the extended deadline of July 13, 2020.

The Company confirms that there have been no unannounced material business developments since the Company filed its September 30, 2019 interim financial reports.

Until the aforementioned financials are filed, the Company's management and directors are subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in section 9 of National 11-207, Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About CROPS

CROPS is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company led by an experienced management team with a track-record of building value in resource companies. For further information, please visit our web site www.crop2o5.com.

