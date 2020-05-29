Doubleview Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2020 - Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", the "Company") (TSXV:DBG) announces that it has granted a total of 1,430,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.105 per share and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

