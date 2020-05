Nevada Sunrise Announces Application to Amend Warrants Term

TSXV: NEV

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2020 - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) plans to make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to amend the term of an aggregate of 2,450,000 outstanding share purchase warrants, (the "Warrants") which were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement (see Nevada Sunrise news release regarding the private placement dated June 16, 2016).

The Company is seeking to extend the term of the Warrants for an additional year, which would extend the expiry date to June 16, 2021. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged, at $0.25 per Warrant. The application to extend the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

The Warrants were previously amended in May 2018, which had extended the term until June 16, 2020, and reduced the exercise price from $0.32 to $0.25.

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20% interest in a joint venture with Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, with the property subject to a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box copper property, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, both of which are currently under option to Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) who can earn up to an 85% participating interest from the Company. In September 2018, Nevada Sunrise acquired the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located in Pershing County, approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 44411, located within the Clayton Valley basin near Silver Peak, Nevada.

This release may contain forward?looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward?looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward?looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward?looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

