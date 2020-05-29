Osisko Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 29, 2020 - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.
A total of 215,532,162 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 74.05% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.
All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
- election of all ten management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation; and
- appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.
Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:
|Name
|Voted For
(#)
|Voted For
(%)
|Voted Withhold
(#)
|Voted Withhold
(%)
|John Burzynski
|200,179,929
|99.42
|%
|1,168,184
|0.58
|%
|Jos? Vizquerra Benavides
|198,066,705
|98.37
|%
|3,281,408
|1.63
|%
|Sean Roosen
|198,269,197
|98.47
|%
|3,078,916
|1.53
|%
|Patrick F.N. Anderson
|199,211,221
|98.94
|%
|2,136,892
|1.06
|%
|Keith McKay
|199,187,777
|98.93
|%
|2,160,336
|1.07
|%
|Amy Satov
|199,491,686
|99.08
|%
|1,856,427
|0.92
|%
|Bernardo Alvarez Calderon
|199,486,523
|99.08
|%
|1,861,590
|0.93
|%
|Robert Wares
|198,247,951
|98.46
|%
|3,100,162
|1.54
|%
|Andr?e St-Germain
|199,095,196
|98.88
|%
|2,252,917
|1.12
|%
|Cathy Singer
|199,948,356
|99.31
|%
|1,399,757
|0.70
|%
Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.
About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding the Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).
For further information please contact:
John Burzynski
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (416) 363-8653