Quinto Resources postpones filing of its financial statements and MD&A for the year ended January 31, 2020 and the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 related-delays

MONTREAL, May 29, 2020 - Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV: QIT) (“Quinto” or the “Company”) is postponing the filing of its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended January 31, 2020 and for the first quarter of 2020, due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Company is relying upon temporary relief granted by Canadian securities regulators, allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines by 45 days. The Company now expects to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying MD&A on or before July 15, 2020.

In addition, the Company also intends to rely on the 45-day extension in filing its quarterly financial statements and MD&A for the period ended April 30, 2020. Quinto now expects to file its first quarter financial statements and accompanying MD&A on or before July 17, 2020.

Management and directors of the Company are subject to an insider trading blackout policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Quinto confirms that there have been no significant events affecting its business since the filing of its last interim financial statements and MD&A, filed on December 11, 2019.

About Quinto

Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV:QIT) is a Canadian gold exploration company.

