West High Yield Announces Annual Meeting and Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Calgary, May 29, 2020 - West High Yield (W.H.Y. or the Company) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) announces that the Company has taken Covid-19 precautionary measures and held its Annual and Special Meeting at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, by telephone conference call in order to ensure the health and safety of its employees, officers, directors, and shareholders.

The Company announces that all resolutions passed as presented, and the Board of Directors of the organization set at four is comprised of; Frank Marasco Jr., Patricia L. Nelson, Maria Marasco, and Barry Baim.

Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors meeting was held at which time the Company announces the release of its interim consolidated financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com accompanied by Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

About West High Yield

WHY is a publicly-traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel, and magnesium properties.

For further information please contact:

Frank Marasco

President and Chief Executive Officer

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Email: frank@whyresources.com

