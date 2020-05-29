EURO Ressources - Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2020

NEWS RELEASE Paris: EUR

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 20, 2020

PARIS, France, May 29, 2020: EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A total of 14 shareholders were represented, holding 56,174,570 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 89.891 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

Resolution Voting rights existing at the meeting Number of shares Proportion of the share capital Votes

In favour

/ % Votes

Against

/ % Votes

Abstaining

/ % Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2019 fiscal year

(Resolution 1) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,128,341

99.84% 183,050

0.16% 0

0% Allocation of the results

(Resolution 2) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,165,391

99.87% 146,000

0.13% 0

0% Approval of the agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code

(Resolution 3) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,164,791

99.87% 146,600

0.13% 0

0% Approval of the appointment of Janandre Lamprecht as director by way of co-option

(Resolution 4) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,164,692

99.87% 146,699

0.13% 0

0% Re-election of Mr. Phillip Marks as director

(Resolution 5) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,310,692

>99.99 % 699

<0.01 % 0

0% Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director

(Resolution 6) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,310,692

>99.99 % 699

<0.01 % 0

0% Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director

(Resolution 7) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,310,692

>99.99 % 699

<0.01 % 0

0% Re-election of Mr. Benjamin Little as director

(Resolution 8) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,164,692

99.87% 146,699

0.13% 0

0% Re-election of Mrs. Janandre Lamprecht as director

(Resolution 9) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,164,692

99.87% 146,699

0.13% 0

0% Re-election of Mrs. Affie A. Simanikas as director

(Resolution 10) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,310,692

>99.99 % 699

<0.01 % 0

0% Re-election of Susanne Hermans as director

(Resolution 11) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,311,391

100% 0

0% 0

0% Compensation policy of the directors and officers

(Resolution 12) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,310,791

>99.99 % 600

<0.01 % 0

0% Compensation and advantages of any kind paid or granted during the year ended December 31, 2019 to the chairman of the board of directors

(Resolution 13) 112,311,391 56,174,570 89.891% 112,310,791

>99.99 % 600

<0.01 % 0

0%

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a royalty payable by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”) related to the gold production of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”). The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD, and it is operated by IAMGOLD. EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. IAMGOLD France S.A.S., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued and outstanding shares of EURO at May 20, 2020.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry

Directeur G?n?ral

Tel : +1 450 677 0040

Email : tbarry@euroressources.net Sophie Hall?

Directeur G?n?ral D?l?gu?

T?l: +1 450 677 0040

Email : shalle@euroressources.net





