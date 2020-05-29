Premier Gold Mines Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting

THUNDER BAY, ON, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. ("Premier", "the Company") (TSX: PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) announces that due to ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and communities, the Company has elected to postpone its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). As the COVID-19 situation evolves, Premier will set a new date for the Meeting and file an amended notice of meeting and record date on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Company is also relying on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, including the exemptive relief contained in Ontario Instrument 51-504 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials of the Ontario Securities Commission, to postpone the filing of its executive compensation disclosure until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") relating to the Meeting.

In light of current advice from governmental and medical authorities on public gatherings, Premier is, for the time-being, encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person. Instead, shareholders should vote their shares prior to the Meeting as per the voting and proxy instructions that will be set out in the Circular and participate in the Meeting by way of live audio conference call. Further details with respect to the conference call will be included in the Circular.

The Company is continuing to closely monitor developments related to COVID-19 and may alter the format of the Meeting based on changing conditions and the prevailing advice at the time regarding restrictions on the number of people who can safely congregate.

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold-producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing and format of the Meeting and the anticipated timing for mailing and filing the Circular, including the executive compensation disclosure. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

