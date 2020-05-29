Crystal Lake Mining Announces Update on March 31, 2020 Q2 Interim Financial Filing

Kelowna, May 29, 2020 - Crystal Lake Mining Corp. (TSXV: CLM) (OTC Pink: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Crystal Lake" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be relying on the coordinated relief provided by the securities regulators which consists of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings, as announced by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("CSA") on March 18, 2020, with respect to the filing of its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related officer certificates for its second quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The notice released by the CSA stated that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has enacted BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515").

Crystal Lake will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to BCI 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

the requirement to file interim financial statements for the six months ended March 31, 2020 (the "Financial Statements") within 60 days after the end of the Company's interim period as required by section 4.4(b) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure ("NI 51-102");

the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 60 days after the end of the Company's interim period as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

the requirement to file certifications of the Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Financial Statements, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings and section 4.4(b) [being the filing deadline for interim financial statements] of NI 51-102.

The Company is continuing to work diligently to file the Interim Filings by June 12, 2020.

Additionally, the Company advises that management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filings of its interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development of it's 551 km2 Newmont Lake Property in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, which is one of the largest land packages in the broader Eskay Creek region of Northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

