One World Lithium Inc. Announces Update for Annual and Interim Filings

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2020 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE-OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company") ("OWL") is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the British Securities Commission has granted temporary blanket relief for market participants from certain regulatory filings pursuant to BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements. The blanket relief provides a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers.

As noted in the Company's April 23, 2020 press release the impact caused by COVID-19 on the preparation of the Company's year end annual financial statements, the Company advises it intends to rely on this relief with respect to the filing of the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion & analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2019, which the Company estimates will now be filed on or prior to June 14, 2020.

The Company also intents to rely on this relief with respect to the filing of the Company's interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion & analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, which the Company estimates will now be filed on or prior to June 30, 2020.

The Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those previously disclosed through news releases and those described herein.

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project (the "Property") located in the State of California Baja, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

or call 1-888-280-8128

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the Property. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the required financing (II) accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity (III) continued access to mineral property and (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.