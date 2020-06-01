Centamin PLC Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

APPOINTMENT OF HENNIE FAUL AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PERTH, June 1, 2020 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) Centamin is pleased to announce the appointment of Hendrik "Hennie" Faul to the Board as an independent non-executive director, effective 1 July 2020. Hennie will chair the new Technical Committee and become a member of the Audit and Risk, and the Sustainability committees. Non-Executive Director Mark Bankes will rotate off the Audit and Risk Committee following Hennie's appointment.

Hennie joins Centamin with more than 30 years of mining industry experience across a range of commodities and jurisdictions. As a qualified mining engineer, he brings highly relevant engineering expertise that will complement the existing technical skills on the Board, further strengthening the Company's operational governance.

Hennie joined Anglo American in 2004, initially holding a number of senior engineering positions within its Technical and Base Metals divisions. Most recently, from 2013 to 2019, he was Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Anglo American's Copper business, including the Los Bronces and Collahuasi mines in Chile together with the Quellaveco greenfield project in Perú. Prior to that, he was Anglo American's Group Head of Mining from 2011 to 2013, where he was responsible for improving governance and best practices across its diverse global mining portfolio. Between 2009 and 2010, Hennie was CEO of Anglo American's Zinc business.

Hennie is a non-executive director elect of Johannesburg listed Master Drilling Ltd[1]. He previously served as a non-executive director of Amara Mining plc, the London AIM listed gold company, from 2011 to 2016 until it was acquired by Australian listed Perseus Mining Ltd. From 2011 to 2013, he also served as a non-executive director of Johannesburg listed Palabora Mining Company Ltd.

Following Hennie's appointment, the Centamin Board will comprise of nine members: an independent non-executive chairman, two executive directors and six non-executive directors. The Board's multi-disciplinary members offer a broad range of skills and experience, including finance, legal, mining engineering and geological, capital markets and governmental experience. In accordance with the 2018 Code the Board is greater than 50% independent.

Jim Rutherford, Deputy Chairman, commented:

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Hennie as a member of the Centamin board. I am confident Hennie will provide an invaluable contribution to our refreshed Board. His recent experience as CEO of Anglo American Copper in particular, running two of the world's largest open pit mines, means that he is ideally suited to take on the role of Chairman of our newly established Technical Committee."

Hennie Faul commented:

"I am delighted to join the Board of Centamin. I am really looking forward to working with the Board and management to share my insights and experience to assist in fully developing the potential of the world class Sukari mine, to take the operating performance to best in class and to explore the future growth options for the Company."

There are no further details that are required to be disclosed in respect of the appointments under LR9.6.13 of the UK FCA Listing Rules. This announcement contains additional regulated information.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

HENNIE FAUL

Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 1 July 2020

Hennie is a qualified engineer, obtaining his Bachelor of Mining Engineering from Pretoria University, South Africa in 1988.

From 2004 to 2019, Hennie was with Anglo American. From 2013 to 2019, he was Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Anglo American's Copper business, including the Los Bronces and Collahuasi mines in Chile, and the Quellaveco greenfield project in Perú. Prior to that, he was Anglo American's Group Head of Mining from 2011 to 2013, where he was responsible for improving governance best practices across its diverse global mining portfolio. Between 2009 and 2010, Hennie was CEO of Anglo American's Zinc business.

Hennie joined Anglo American from mining contractor, Brandrill/Torex, where he worked from 2000 to 2004. He began his career with Gencor Ltd in 1986, working through a variety of technical and operational roles with BCL Ltd and BHP across Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Beyond Hennie's professional career, he is a strong advocate for responsible mining, including chairing the International Copper Association Ltd ("ICA"), a member-based alliance responsible for guiding policy and strategy for the global copper sector.

[1] Subject to shareholder approval at the Master Drilling annual general meeting on 9 June 2020



