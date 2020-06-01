Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Publication of Article on Environmental Work for the Ashram Deposit, Quebec

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 - Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce the publication of detailed findings from the ongoing tailings characterization test programs being completed by the Centre Eau Terre Environnement of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS). Specifically, the publication incorporates the PhD research being carried out by Sophie Costis, and recently summarized in news release dated May 14th, 2020.

The paper, titled "Assessment of the leaching potential of flotation tailings from rare earth mineral extraction in cold climates" was published earlier this month in Science of the Total Environment, a peer-reviewed international journal. The journal is a multi-disciplinary scientific publication that targets novel research across atmosphere, lithosphere, hydrosphere, biosphere, and anthroposphere environments (i.e. the "Total Environment"). The paper is available online at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.139225.

Company President Chris Grove states, "we continue to be impressed by the quality of work being completed by Sophie Costis and the team at the INRS, and are very happy to have been able to be involved and contribute to REE research in Quebec, and now globally".

The flowsheet for the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit incorporates a flotation circuit and associated tailings management facility at the mine-site. The test work at INRS is designed to characterize this material and its behaviour under various weather conditions over time. The programs are jointly funded through a grant, totaling $300,000, from the Fonds de recherche du Québec - Nature et technologie (FRQNT) and the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles (MERN) (see news release dated June 16, 2016).

The current tailing characterization project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020. However, due to the success of the collaboration over the last four years, the company and the INRS are exploring a continuation of the tailings characterization work under the same financing mechanisms.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

