Mako Mining Appoints Market-Maker

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MKO; OTCQB: MAKOF) (the "Company" or "Mako") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

PI will trade the securities of Mako on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of C$2,500 plus any applicable taxes for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Mako and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

SOURCE Mako Mining Corp.