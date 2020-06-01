Silver Tiger Appoints Red Cloud to Provide Investor Relations

HALIFAX, June 1, 2020 - Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR and OTCQB:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide various investor relations to the Company.

Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides investor relations services, including assisting with increasing investor awareness and overall marketing of Silver Tiger. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Red Cloud is a globally oriented resource focused financial services platform, offering clients an extensive array of corporate access services including marketing and media.

As part of its engagement Red Cloud will manage the Company's social media and assist Silver Tiger in the creation of video content for use on "Red Cloud TV" and other channels.

Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render to the Company. The Agreement with Red Cloud is for an initial period until December 31, 2020 and automatically renews month-to-month thereafter. The engagement of Red Cloud is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Red Cloud currently own 857,150 common shares and 428,575 warrants of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for 24 months ending on September 23, 2022. Red Cloud has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as contemplated in the current agreement.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/explore/decks/492 and on the Company's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

About Silver Tiger

Following the completion of the maiden El Tigre resource estimation (the full NI 43-101 technical report is posted to the Company's website at www.silvertigermetals.com and can also be accessed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com) the Company directed its exploration efforts at identifying other areas of silver-gold mineralization across the expansive property holdings (28,414 hectares). The Company's prospecting and mapping program identified in excess of 10 kilometers of favorable host stratigraphy (i.e. the El Tigre formation) with several areas of mineralization identified to the south, east and north-east of the old El Tigre Mine. The El Tigre formation is the rock package that hosts the historic El Tigre Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1938, and was reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tonnes averaging 7.54 g/t gold and 1,308 g/t silver (Steven D. Craig, B.A., M.Sc., P. Geo. 2012).

The Company's drilling completed after filing its' 43-101 compliant resource estimate intersected similar-style silver-gold mineralization in the El Tigre formation at the Protectora, Caleigh and Fundadora areas to the north of the old mine, as well as to the south, past Gold Hill. Drilling to the north of the old mine by the Company returned the following impressive silver-gold intercepts:

Hole ID Comment From To Length(1) Au Ag AgEq(2) (meters) (meters) (meters) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) ET-17-144 88.25 91.40 3.15 10.1 1,990.9 2,748.4 including 88.25 89.10 0.85 37.2 7,338.9 10,128.9 and 188.65 190.15 1.50 0.024 1,107.3 1,109.1 ET-17-145 28.50 29.25 0.75 10.9 2,830.4 3,647.9 ET-17-148 90.10 90.60 0.50 9.83 2,247.1 2,984.35

Notes to Table:

True width has not been calculated for each individual intercept, but true width is generally estimated at 75-90% of drilled width. Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are assumed to be 100%. Silver Equivalent ("AgEq75") ratio based on silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 Ag:Au.

These diamond drill holes were some of the last holes drilled by the Company with no follow up drilling in this area having been undertaken. The Company intends to recommence drilling these unmined Northern high-grade vein extensions.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jessome

President and CEO

(902) 492-0298

jessome@silvertigermetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, resources and reserves, the ability to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, the ability to complete future drilling programs and infill sampling, the ability to extend resource blocks, the similarity of mineralization at El Tigre to the other mines in Mexico, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

