Newmont Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or The Company) today announced the publication of its 2019 Sustainability Report, Beyond the Mine, a transparent and comprehensive disclosure of the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

“Our sustainability report provides investors and other stakeholders a transparent and detailed look at look at our safety, environmental and social performance,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2019, we completed two transformative transactions whilst enhancing our ESG performance to align with our position as the world’s leading gold company.”

Newmont’s 2019 sustainability highlights include:

Achieving no workplace fatalities and conducting a global safety culture review, which identified several opportunities to enhance Newmont’s Fatality Risk Management program and improve the way fatality risks are managed

Further strengthening management of tailings, whilst enhancing transparency through a new tailings website with details on all 104 tailings dam facilities at Newmont’s operating sites, joint ventures, subsidiaries and legacy sites

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 13.7 percent, compared to the 2013 baseline, which achieves approximately 83 percent of Newmont’s target to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 16.5 percent by the end of 2020

Engaging with government, community and contractors to resolve a dispute at the Peñasquito operation in Mexico, which resulted in reaching a 30-year water agreement with the San Juan de Cedros community and signing a memorandum of understanding for an Investment and Social Development Plan that details Newmont’s commitments to the community

Creating the Global Center for Indigenous Community Relations and the Advisory Council of Canadian and Indigenous Affairs to further enhance Newmont’s global approach to indigenous relations and ensure all commitments to First Nations in Canada and elsewhere are honored

The report also includes an update on Newmont’s efforts – such as protective measures at operating sites and the establishment of a $20 million fund to support communities – to help manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newmont’s sustainability efforts have been recognized by several independent organizations:

For the fifth year in a row, Newmont was named the top gold miner in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI)

Newmont earned a “B” score from CDP for its 2019 Climate Change and Water Security performance

Newmont was added to the Corporate Human Rights Benchmark’s (CHRB) 2019 evaluation and was ranked 12 th out of more than 200 companies that were assessed against the CHRB’s human rights performance criteria

out of more than 200 companies that were assessed against the CHRB’s human rights performance criteria For the second consecutive year, Newmont was included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for its efforts to advance qualified women in the workplace

Newmont was the top mining company in CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list and FORTUNE’s 2020 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies

Newsweek included Newmont on its first-ever list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020

To meet the needs of both investors and a broader range of stakeholders, Newmont’s 2019 Sustainability Report was written in accordance with the GRI (formerly Global Reporting Initiative) Standards Core option, including the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, and it follows the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard, the framework preferred by investors. In addition, the report’s climate change information aligns with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting guidelines.

Issues and metrics covered in Beyond the Mine were selected based on comprehensive engagement with Newmont employees and leadership; a specially convened panel of global opinion leaders from NGOs, academia and the investor community; and hands-on engagement and reviews with the Safety and Sustainability Committee of Newmont’s Board of Directors.

The report demonstrates Newmont’s commitment to disclosing its performance – including site-level data – on its most material sustainability topics. The full report, along with ESG data tables and a comprehensive GRI/SASB/TCFD content index, is available as a downloadable document on Newmont’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005244/en/

./ContentItem/Format

Newmont Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report

Contact

Media Contact

Omar Jabara

303-837-5114

omar.jabara@newmont.com

Investor Contact

Jessica Largent

303-837-5484

jessica.largent@newmont.com