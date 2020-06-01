C-Suite At The Open: Scott Trebilcock, President and CEO, KORE Mining Ltd. tells his Company story. Filmed on May 5, 2020

TORONTO, June 1, 2020 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hq3q7A7ixAk

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE)

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott and Macquarie Bank who, together with the management and Board own 65% of the basic shares outstanding.

Further information on Imperial and KORE can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com or by contacting us as info@koremining.com or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

