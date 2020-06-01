Aurex Energy Corp. Update on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief

Saskatoon, June 1, 2020 - Aurex Energy Corp. ("Aurex" or the "Company") - (TSXV:AURX) advises that it continues to rely on the temporary blanket relief pursuant to Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 ("Blanket Order"). The temporary exemptive relief granted by the Blanket Order allows Aurex to delay filing its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and officers' certificates for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Filings"), required by National Instrument 51-102 and due April 29, 2020, and its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and officers' certificates for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the Q1 Filings") due June 1, 2020, by up to 45 days. The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or before June 15, 2020, and the Q1 Filings on or before July 16, 2020.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the Company's last news releases dated April 28, 2020.

About AUrex Energy Corp.

Aurex Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with its head office in Saskatoon, SK. Aurex is focused on the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties critical to current and future energy production. This includes natural gas for LNG, base metals, platinum group elements, strategic metals including cobalt, and gold.

