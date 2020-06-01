Redstar Gold to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Americas Conference, New York June 2nd - 4th, 2020

Vancouver - June, 1st 2020 - Redstar Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC), (OTC:RGCTF), (FRA:RGG) ("Redstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Redstar Management and Directors will be attending this year's conference of the 121 Mining Investment Americas conference which this year will be conducted online (https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/) in the Eastern Standard Time zone from June 2nd - 4th, 2020.

The conference attracts the leading members of the world's mining investment community and mining companies.

Redstar will be presenting the Company's progress and plans for growing the Company to several investors via web-link. If you would like Redstar to present to yourself or your company, please send an email message to Redstar President, John Gray, at j.gray@redstargold.com

About RedStar Gold Corp.

Redstar is a well-financed mineral development company with a robust institutional shareholder base focused on advancing the district scale, high-grade gold project on Unga and neighbouring Popof Island in the Aleutian Arc. The Company has recently announced a maiden, inferred resource estimate of 395,825oz AuEq at the SH-1 Zone (formerly the "Shumagin Zone") on the Shumagin Trend on Unga Island (Redstar news release dated 10th February 2020).

SH-1 Zone Maiden 43-101 Resource



The company is engaged in the process of delineating measured, indicated and inferred resources in four project areas with the aim of defining a milestone of one million ounces of combined, economic resource ready for mine development. The majority of known mineralization is contained within two, epithermal, intermediate sulfidation trends that extend for 9km each on Unga, and in a flat-lying tuff bed on Popof. The moderate climate allows for year-round exploration and there are a further 38, less explored prospects including a porphyry gold district in the north of Unga Island where first-pass drilling in the 1980s returned assays of 107m grading 0.28g/t Au + 0.11% Cu (Figure 1).

Gold and Base Metal Prospects on Unga Island and Neighbouring Popof Island

(Fig.1)



For additional information please contact:

John A. Gray

President

Tel: +44 747 068 6474

Email: j.gray@redstargold.com

