Hinterland Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Val d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2020) - Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC: HNLMF) ("Hinterland" or the "Company") announces that effective immediately, Claude Ayache has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ayache will remain as director of the Company. Binyomin Posen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation.

Hinterland Metals Inc.

1 Adelaide Street East

Suite 801

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 2V9

Attention: Binyomin Posen, Director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

