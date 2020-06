Amseco Exploration Ltd  Delayed filing of Financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, and Annual Notice

MONTREAL, June 01, 2020 - (TSXV: AEL.H) Amseco Exploration Ltd. (Amseco or The Company) announces that it will take advantage of the 45 days delay granted by the Autorit? des marches financiers for the filing of its 2019 financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and annual notice. These documents should be produced before June 15, 2020.



The Company is waiting for a specific document from Tax authorities, which its auditors require to finalize the financial statements.

Until the 2019 financial statements, management discussion and analysis, and annual notice are filed on SEDAR, Amseco’s Management and directors and any insider are under a policy regarding prohibitions on transactions in accordance with Section 9 of General Instruction 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Since the last published financial statements and since the May 4th 2020 Press Release, no significant events relating to Amseco’s business occurred. Should such event occur before the above-mentioned documents are filed on SEDAR, Amseco will immediately publish a press release in accordance with the applicable continuous disclosure requirements.

