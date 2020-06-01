Kevin Reid - Early Warning Press Release

Toronto, June 1, 2020 - Kevin Reid (the "Reid") has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") advising of of common shares (the "Common Shares") of Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Corporation"), pursuant to which Reid disposed of an aggregate of 11,376,600 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on May 25, 2020 at an average price of $0.042351 per Common Share and 1,307,000 Common Shares through the facilities of the TSXV on May 26, 2020 at an average price of $0.067100 per Common Share for aggregate cash consideration of $569,514.20 (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the Disposition, Reid had beneficial ownership of 12,683,600 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.24% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation (being 69,534,906 Common Shares).

Following the Disposition, Reid no longer has ownership of any securities (direct or indirect) of the Corporation, and is no longer required to file insider reports.

The Disposition of the Common Shares was made for investment purposes, and Reid may purchase securities of the Corporation in the private placement of Solstice announced by the Corporation on May 25, 2020 and as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. A copy of the Early Warning Report can be obtained at www.sedar.com under the Corporation's company profile.

For further information contact:

Kevin Reid

Telephone: (416) 804-7204

NOT FOR US DISTRIBUTION

