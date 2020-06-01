Roughrider Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 - Roughrider Exploration Limited ("Roughrider")(TSXV:REL) announces the grant of 2,000,000 stock options to Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per share with an expiry of June 1, 2025.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider's current focus is the exploration of its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza Properties located in the Golden Triangle area of northern British Columbia, adjacent to the Red Chris Mine (owned and operated by Newcrest Mining Ltd. and Imperial Metals Corp.). Additionally, Roughrider will continue to review strategic precious metal acquisition opportunities in western North America. Roughrider also holds a 100% ownership in the Sterling Property located in central BC.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION



