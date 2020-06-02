Thor Explorations Provides an Update on the Filing of Q1 2020 Unaudited Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, June 01, 2020 - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) (“Thor” or the “Company”) announces that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic it will be relying on the coordinated relief provided by the securities regulators for an extension to the deadline for certain periodic filings. The Canadian Securities Administrators granted blanket relief for all market participants, providing up to a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made on or before June 1, 2020.

In accordance with the blanket relief, the Company will delay the filing of its unaudited annual financial statements for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2020, the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the corresponding period, and related management certifications of quarterly filings.

The company intends to file these documents prior to mid-August under the terms of the 45-day extension announced by the B.C. Securities Commission under BCI 51-515, dated March 23, 2020.

Until such time as the filings are made, Thor’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 -- Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as disclosed in the company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date on which the company filed its interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2019.

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria and a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor also holds a 49% interest in the Bongui and Legue gold permits located in Hound? greenstone belt, south west Burkina Faso. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “THX”.

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Segun Lawson

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities. The securities to be offered in the offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit or account of, a U.S. person, except pursuant to an available exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to fully finance the Project, to bring the Project into operation or to produce gold from the Project, and the use of the proceeds. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Shares Outstanding: 545,647,445

For further information please contact: Thor Explorations Ltd. Email: info@thorexpl.com Blytheweigh Camilla Horsfall / Megan Ray / Rachael Brooks Tel: +44 207 138 3203