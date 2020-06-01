Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Reliance Upon Annual and Interim Financial Statement Filing Exemption

Vancouver, June 1, 2020 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("FCO.V") (TSXV:FCO.V) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and for its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the interim period ended March 31, 2020.

Subsequent to its News Release dated April 28, 2020 the Company confirms that it has experienced further delays in relation to preparing audited financial statements and related documents for the year ended December 31, 2019 and now expects to file them before the deadline of June 15, 2020.

The British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-515 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515") which allows for a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to June 1, 2020. In addition the Company will be relying on this extension and on the temporary exemption of its Group A filings pursuant to BCI 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

- the requirement to file interim financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Financial Statements") within 60 days of the end of the interim period as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Requirements ("NI 51-102");

- the requirement to file management discussion and analysis for the period covered by the Financial Statements within 60 days of the end of the interim period year end as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

--the requirement to file certifications of the Financial Statements pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company has experienced delays in preparing such documents due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in place in British Columbia. The Company continues to work on such interim filings and expects to make the above mentioned filings before July 15, 2020.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company reports that the only material business developments since the filing of the Companys interim financial reports for the period ended September 30, 2019 can be found in the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2019, February 13, 2020 and March 6, 2020 as filed on SEDAR.Except as disclosed in this news release, there have been no material developments in respect of the Company that have occurred since September 30, 2019 being the date of the last filed interim financial reports.

About Fabled

Fabled is a publicly listed (TSX-V:FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa and ChurchKey copper properties located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Property can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project and the the 43-101 Technical Report on the ChurchKey Property filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

