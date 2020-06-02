Nova Minerals Ltd: Share Issues and Corporate Changes

Melbourne, Australia - The Directors of Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) are pleased to announce that the funds have been received from Collins St Asset Management Pty Ltd ('CSVF') as part of the Prepayment Funding Facility announced on 28 May 2020 ('Facility'). Furthermore, CSVF has exercised all its listed options as announced on 28 May 2020.The Company has issued the following:- 12,768,749 Ordinary Shares (converted NVAO) raising the Company a further $415,000- 18,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.07 (7 cents) and expiring on 02 June 2022 and 4,300,000 Ordinary Shares to CSVF for arrangement of the Facility. For full details of the terms and conditions of the Facility refer to ASX announcement lodged on 28 May 2020.Details of the Ordinary Share issue have been included in an Appendix 2A lodged with the ASX on 2 June 2020.The Company is in a strong financial position to fast track its systematic exploration approach, seeking to significantly increase the current 2.5Moz Gold resource and simultaneously move the Korbel prospect to feasibility stage during the course of 2020.Appointment of Co-Company SecretaryThe Company has appointed Mr Romy Hersham as Co-Company Secretary. This is effective immediately.





Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.



The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:



- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.



- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.





