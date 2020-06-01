Chilean Metals Updates Best Efforts Financing

Toronto, June 1, 2020 - Chilean Metals Inc. ("Chilean Metals," "CMX" or the "Company") (TSXV:CMX) (SSE:CMX) (MILA:CMX) intends to complete a previously announced best efforts financing of up to $2.00 million dollars. The proposed financing would be by way of issuance of up to 20,000,000 units at $.10 per unit. Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant exercisable into a common share of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from date of closing of this offering. Warrants will be callable If at any time after October 31, 2020, the Company's common shares have a closing price equal to or greater than $0.30 per common share for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of the CMX Warrants, by news release, that such warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on that date which is 20 days after the date of such news release unless exercised before the expiry of that period. Participating brokers will be paid a commission of 8% and provided a broker warrant entitling them to acquire 8% of the amount invested in units for a period of 24 months.

Funds will be used to advance exploration and drilling on targets in Chile, to repay outstanding bills of approximately $200,000 and to provide working capital. The best efforts financing is open to existing shareholders of record as of May 25th 2020.

"Chilean believes now is the time to complete the previously announced financing. Approximately $500,000 has been raised under that financing and advanced to the Company. The additional capital will enable us to move forward with our drill program in Chile and to look at additional opportunities. We believe mining markets are turning and believe now is the time to engage" commented Chilean CEO Terry Lynch.

This financing will be conducted in reliance upon available prospectus exemptions, including the existing shareholder exemption (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption") contained in OSC Rule 45-501, BCI 45-534 and various corresponding blanket orders and rules of participating jurisdictions.

The Company has set a May 25th record date for the purpose of determining existing shareholders entitled to purchase securities pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption. Subscribers purchasing securities under the Existing Shareholder Exemption will need to represent in writing that they meet certain requirements of the Existing Shareholder Exemption, including that they were, as of the record date and continue to be as of the date of closing for their subscription, a shareholder of the Company. The aggregate acquisition cost to a subscriber under the Existing Shareholder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000 unless that subscriber has obtained advice obtained from a registered investment dealer regarding the suitability of the investment. Any shareholder interested in the financing is asked to email Terry Lynch at terry@chileanmetals.com.

In addition to the best efforts financing Chilean Metals Inc. ("Chilean" or the "Company") today announces that it intends to rely on the temporary blanket relief for market participants published on March 23, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") which provides for a 45-day extension to file its interim financial statements and interim quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the "Q1 2020 Filings").

The Company is relying on the temporary exemption granted pursuant to Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with respect to the requirement to file its Q1 2020 Filings as per sections 4.4 and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. The Company expects to file its Q1 2020 Filings no later than July 15, 2020.

In addition, further to the Company's press release issued April 29, 2020 the Company wishes to provide updated guidance with respect to the filing of its December 31, 2019 audited financial statements. As announced previously, the Company has elected to utilize the blanket order extension which extended the Company's filing deadline to June 15, 2020. The Company experienced delays due to the local and federal lockdowns in the various jurisdictions of operations of the Company.

Further to this exemption, the Company has implemented a blackout policy that monitors and restricts trading in the issuer's securities by directors, officers and other insiders of the issuer until the 2019 Annual Documents and Q1 2020 Filings are filed. Other than as previously disclosed and published on SEDAR by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim consolidated financial statements that were filed November 28, 2019

About Chilean Metals,

Chilean Metals Inc. is a Canadian Junior Exploration Company focusing on high potential Copper Gold prospects in Chile & Canada.

Chilean Metals Inc. is 100% owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific IOCG ("Iron oxide-copper-gold") belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3% NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire Cu-Mo deposit, recently sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. ("Teck"). Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one third of the 3% NSR for $3 million dollars at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck's producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile's First Region.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Chilean Metals Inc.

"Terry Lynch"

Terry Lynch, CEO

Contact: terry@chileanmetals.com

