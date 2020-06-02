Menü Artikel
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors, PDMR and PCA Share Dealings in Company

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, June 2, 2020 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Kevin Flynn, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and persons closely associated with Mr. Flynn.

On 29 May 2020, the following transactions were undertaken by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated with him as part of their portfolio management. Mr. Flynn sold 12,064 Shares at an approximate price of 155.45p, Mr. Flynn's daughters, Miss Emily Flynn and Miss Charlotte Flynn, acquired 5,713 Shares at an approximate price of 158.06p and 5,604 Shares at a price of 160.75p respectively. In addition, Mr. Flynn acquired 1,445 Shares at an approximate price of 159.16p and Mrs. Louise Flynn, Mr. Flynn's spouse, acquired 620 Shares at a price 157.08p. As a result of these transactions, the net addition in total Shares held by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated with him was 1,318 Shares.

All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 45,571 Shares, representing 0.03% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

155.4461p

12,064

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

12,064

155.4461p

e.

Date of the transaction

29 May 2020

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

157.08p

160.725p

620

825

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

1,445

159.16p

e.

Date of the transaction

29 May 2020

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Louise Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

157.08p

620

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

620

157.08p

e.

Date of the transaction

29 May 2020

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Emily Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

158.0597p

5,713

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

5,713

158.0597p

e.

Date of the transaction

29 May 2020

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Charlotte Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

160.75p

5,604

d.

Aggregated information

·Aggregated volume

·Price

5,604

160.75p

e.

Date of the transaction

29 May 2020

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers


Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592320/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Directors-PDMR-and-PCA-Share-Dealings-in-Company


