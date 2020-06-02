Centerra Gold Announces Commercial Production at Öksüt

TORONTO, June 02, 2020 - Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) is pleased to announce that the ?ks?t Gold Mine located in Turkey has achieved commercial production as of May 31, 2020. Since first gold pour on January 31, 2020, the ?ks?t Gold Mine has continued to ramp-up mining, crushing, stacking, irrigation of the heap leach pad, as well as, the operation of the ADR plant and gold production.



Scott Perry, President and CEO said, “Commercial production at ?ks?t marks a major milestone for the Company. ?ks?t was delivered on time and under budget. Centerra now has three producing operations which are expected to generate meaningful free cash flow as we continue to deliver growth and value for shareholders.”

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and now has a third operating gold mine, the 100% owned ?ks?t Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

John W. Pearson

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 204-1953

john.pearson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/783b8299-9676-4fd2-94d3-55641f148ba1