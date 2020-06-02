Westwater Resources Announces Positive Independent Test Results on ULTRA-PMG

Demonstrates successful simulated full-scale processing of battery graphite

Westwater Resources Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), an energy materials development company, announced today that independent testing of its ULTRA-PMG™ battery graphite material has shown outstanding resistivity values as a conductive additive.

Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This milestone achievement is a critical step in developing our battery graphite business. We have shown that one of the key products in our business plan – purified micronized graphite (ULTRA-PMG™) – can be produced using proprietary processes that we intend to utilize in our pilot program later this year. Successful performance testing demonstrates that we can manufacture our ULTRA-PMG™ as a premium-grade, conductive enhancement material for all types of batteries at larger scale.”

Westwater’s ULTRA-PMG™ product has been produced by laboratory-scale equipment simulating the full-scale processing flowsheet. Westwater has been working with Dorfner AnzaPlan in Germany to commercialize processing technology to produce various sizes of ULTRA-PMG™ products. Samples from Dorfner were sent to Polaris Laboratories, an independent laboratory in the United States, for testing to evaluate the performance of the product. This testing consisted of resistivity testing utilizing “4T sensing”, standard for measuring resistivity for the international battery industry. The 4T sensing testing method measures the performance of a sample accurately by using separate pairs of current carrying and voltage sensing electrodes.

1- Resistivities achieved from our first simulation samples were very desirable, especially for the finer size ULTRA-PMG™.

2- The results show superior or comparable resistivity values reported by other manufacturers.

3- Additional optimization of the process flowsheet will further enhance the resistivity values.

4- Westwater’s ULTRA-PMG™ products can be used by the battery industry as conductivity enhancement material.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) is focused on developing energy-related materials. The Company’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite Project — the most advanced natural flake graphite project in the contiguous United States — and the associated Coosa Graphite Mine located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company maintains lithium mineral properties in prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah. Westwater’s uranium projects are located in Texas and New Mexico. In Texas, the Company has two licensed and currently idled uranium processing facilities and approximately 11,000 acres (~4,400 hectares) of prospective in-situ recovery uranium projects. In New Mexico, the Company controls mineral rights encompassing approximately 188,700 acres (~76,000 hectares) in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt, which is one of the largest concentrations of sandstone-hosted uranium deposits in the world. Incorporated in 1977 as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater also owns an extensive uranium information database of historic drill hole logs, assay certificates, maps, and technical reports for the western United States. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement

