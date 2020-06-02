Aftermath Announces Appointment of CFO

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alastair Brownlow has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Jasmine Lau, Aftermath Silver's current CFO, resigned on June 1, 2020 due to her upcoming maternity leave.

Mr. Brownlow is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington) specializing in resource-focused accounting and finance. Mr. Brownlow has accumulated extensive experience working as CFO of TSXV listed mineral exploration and development companies throughout the world, including exploration and production companies in South America. Mr. Brownlow also previously worked as an auditor in the British Virgin Islands focusing on financial and regulatory reporting of public and private funds and trust companies. Prior to this, Mr. Brownlow worked for a Canadian chartered professional accountant firm where he specialized in the mining industry, gaining significant accounting experience auditing mineral exploration and development companies in Canada and throughout the world. Mr. Brownlow has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with first class honours from Simon Fraser University.

Ralph Rushton, the President of Aftermath Silver commented: "I would like to welcome Alastair to the Aftermath Silver team and I look forward to working with him as we explore and develop our portfolio of silver projects in Chile. I'd like to thank Jasmine for the hard work she's put in to helping Aftermath Silver grow and wish her all the best during this exciting time for her family."

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on silver in Chile. The Company is focused of growth through the discovery and acquisition of quality projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath continues to seek new opportunities to capitalize on the current silver environment.

