Arizona Silver Exploration Provides Exploration Update

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is providing an update on our 100% owned Philadelphia property.

Drilling Results

The Company completed 21 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes to date in 2020. Of the 21 holes 15 of the holes intersected the target vein and contained isolated visible gold grains up to 1.25 mm across in the vein and immediately footwall to the vein. Fire assays were conducted on all drill samples, returning values up to +3 gpt Au across a minimum sampling width of 5 feet. A summary of results are included below.

These numbers do not reflect the expectations based upon the presence of visible gold, so metallic screen analyses were performed on the samples of the vein containing visible gold. The results from metallic screen analyses did not vary appreciably from the results by fire assay. In an attempt to further evaluate the presence of coarse gold, and to address sampling issues attendant to coarse gold, the Company has made arrangements to evaluate an initial seven samples by total consumption metallurgical tests. Approximately 20 kilograms of each drill sample will be subject to gravity concentration, cyanidation bottle roll tests, and tail analyses, with all fractions analyzed and assay results combined to determine a calculated head grade of each sample interval.

Recommended Hole No. From (ft) To (ft) Thick (ft) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Geology VG Met Test PRC20-17 230 245 15 0.185 4.40 Vein x PRC20-18 230 265 35 0.463 5.40 Vein x including 235 245 10 1.023 0.84 Vein x PRC20-19 110 135 25 0.492 14.50 Vein x PRC20-20 no significant intercepts PRC20-21 130 170 40 0.800 4.90 Vein x including 135 140 5 3.103 16.20 Vein x x PRC20-22 100 125 25 0.779 4.70 Vein x including 100 105 5 2.454 4.00 Vein x x PRC20-23 150 175 25 0.973 5.10 Vein x including 150 160 10 1.454 2.70 Vein x x PRC20-24 100 110 10 0.594 2.80 Vein x PRC20-25 320 325 5 0.341 1.20 Vein x PRC20-26 385 395 10 0.910 4.10 Vein x x including 390 395 5 1.242 4.20 Vein x PRC20-27 400 415 15 0.468 3.60 Vein x including 400 405 5 1.021 3.80 Vein x x True thicknesses are approximately half the drilled intervals.

Meanwhile the Company drilled two holes down the dip of the vein and beneath the old underground workings where mining stopped at the 400 ft. level down the dip of the vein. Both holes intersected the vein, and we await complete assay results from these two holes.

In addition the Company will mobilize a core rig to our 100% owned Ramsey property, an historic silver producer. The program will test the high-grade zone of the Creosote Vein and surrounding low-grade silver mineralization (please refer to news release - http://arizonasilverexploration.com/home-page/arizona-silver-exploration-inc-drilling-continues-to-intersect-silver-zone-at-ramsey-silver-project-la-paz-county-arizona/ ) as well as further testing the continuity of mineralization below a pronounced Pb-Zn-Ba-Ag soil geochemical anomaly associated with altered and brecciated rhyolite host rocks. Please refer to our website for information on prior drilling and the size of the target at the Ramsey property.

Our treasury remains healthy in these trying times, as a result of careful spending and low overhead. We look forward to sharing results once they are provided.

QA/QC Program for the 2020 Exploration Work

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of certified standards and blanks into the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to Skyline Laboratory's sample preparation and analytical facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the QA/QC protocols of provided by Skyline Labs. All standards and blanks returned values consistent with their certified values. Duplicate analyses are also performed on a regular basis and all duplicate analyses reconciled within analytical precision.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for supervising and reviewing the analytical procedures and results and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

