Durango Prepares Exploration Crew for Windfall, Quebec

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports it is making preparations to return to its properties at Windfall Lake, Quebec.

The MERN and Public Security of Quebec recently announced that exploration activities may resume in the province of Quebec, therefore Durango is ready to send an exploration crew to work on the East Barry block at Windfall Lake, QC.

Durango's 61,000 acre East Barry Property is located in the Windfall Lake area and runs parallel to and east of its Trove Property which is surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK). The East Barry Property covers a northeasterly trending linear structural contact to the border of Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSX-BTR) property which is approximately 4km from the Galdiator deposit. Well positioned mineral rights provide a greater opportunity for discovery potential.

The East Barry Property has had positive assay results from previous till sampling programs including over 2 g/t gold along an established 5km trend of gold from till assays (see July 23, 2018 news release) making it a compelling target with potential to host gold mineralization.

Durango's Technical Committee has reviewed the data from the East Barry Property and is excited to investigate the gold in tills near the large linear structural contact and to further define the contact by completing additional till sampling, magnetic and induced polarization surveys.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "Our Trove property has the requisite ground work completed to date and has drill targets identified and available. The Barry ground, while at an earlier stage, is much larger and encompasses an important structural contact between volcanic and intrusive units. Our technical committee (led by Dale Ginn) recommended an aggressive drill program for the Trove property, where the confluence of Windfall northeast trending structures meet Gladiator east-west trends. Barry will undergo geophysical and till sampling programs in order to pin down structural targets along the 5km southern contact."

Further details on Durango's planned exploration & financing activities on the East Barry Property will be released as they become available.

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The properties discussed in this news release have not yet been subject to a NI 43-101 report.

Regional Potential

Durango's property package is along the Windfall Lake gold trend which hosts some world class deposits: Windfall Lake Deposit (Osisko Mining Inc.), 1.2M oz @ 9.10 g/t gold indicated resources and 3.9M oz @ 8.4 g/t gold inferred resources (https://www.osiskomining.com/wp-content/uploads/NI43-101-Windfall-Gold-Project-April-2020.pdf); Gladiator Deposit (Bonterra Resources Inc.), 202,000 gold indicated resources and 897,000 oz gold inferred resources (https://btrgold.com/projects/gladiator-deposit/); and the Barry Deposit (Bonterra Resources Inc.) 385,000 oz @ 5.84 g/t gold indicated resources and 453,000 oz @ 5.14 g/t gold inferred resources (https://btrgold.com/projects/barry-deposit/).

Cautionary Statements: Mineralization occurring at the deposits listed above are not necessarily representative of mineralization that may be found on the properties held by Durango Resources Inc.



About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

