K2 Gold Submits Plan to Expand Currently Permitted Drill Program at Mojave

VANCOUVER, June 02, 2020 - K2 Gold Corp. (“K2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KTO; OTCQX: KTGDF; FRANKFURT: 23K) is pleased to announce that it has filed an amended Plan of Operations (“PO”) to the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) through its 100% owned subsidiary, Mojave Precious Metals Inc. The revised PO outlines K2’s proposal to expand the currently permitted helicopter supported drill permit to include up to 30 additional sites by re-establishing a historic access road utilized by BHP. The revised drill program will test (from north to south) the Dragonfly, Central and Newmont locations (see MAP).



Dragonfly

Up to 10 drill sites covering 420m of strike length are planned for Dragonfly. The drilling follows up on historic drilling on the target which included intercepts of 1.54 g/t Au over 24.38m from surface and 3.84 g/t Au over 12.19m from 42.19m depth from hole CM97-4, and undrilled chip results of 4.2 g/t Au over 42m. Mineralization on the target occurs within a series of NNW oriented structures along lithologic contacts and is associated with quartz-sericite alteration, strong iron oxide staining, brecciation, and minor quartz-carbonate veining.

All historically reported intercepts were oxidized to at least 237m depth and preliminary “cyanide shake” tests on the mineralization by BHP indicated recoveries up to 91% on material >0.5 g/t Au (see Great Bear Resources news release dated Oct. 30, 2013. Available on SEDAR).

Central

Up to 4 sites covering 230m of strike length are planned for Central. Central lies between Newmont and Dragonfly and has seen limited historic drilling. Vertical hole CM97-6 intercepted 1.07 g/t Au over 13.76m from a sulfide bearing fault zone starting at 320m depth. The zone is interpreted to be a N-S striking high angle structure and the planned drilling will evaluate the near surface continuity, strike extent, and depth of oxidation of the mineralization.

Newmont

Up to 16 sites covering 630m of strike length are planned for Newmont. The drilling follows up on historic drilling on the target by Newmont and BHP which included intercepts of 2.08 g/t Au over 16.76m from 38.40m depth on CGL-3 and 0.91 g/t Au over 24.38m from 74.68m depth from CGL-19, and surficial chip results of 2.46 g/t Au over 34m. Mineralization on the target is associated with a N-NE trending, moderately west dipping, structurally controlled contact between calcareous siltstone and bioclastic limestone, and subparallel fault splays. The historic drilling indicates a continuous zone of gold oxide mineralization over 480m of strike length and up to 350m down dip, starting at surface, that is open along strike and at depth.

Qualified Person

Jodie Gibson, Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information on this release.

About K2

K2 is a well financed gold and silver exploration company with approximately $1.5M cash and has projects in SW USA, Yukon and Alaska. The Company is focussed on the Mojave property in California, a 5,830 hectare oxide gold project with several base metal targets. The ambient climatic conditions at Mojave enable the Company to work year-round. Mojave has multiple gold and base metal targets including four surface gold targets that have been successfully drilled in the past by majors BHP and Newmont.

