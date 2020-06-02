Falcon Drills 10.17 g/t Au over 3 Meters, 1.65 g/t Au over 5.83 Meters, 18.6 g/t Au over 1 Meter - Central Canada Project

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) ("Falcon" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received the assay results from it's recent drilling on the company's Central Canada Gold Project near Atikokan, ON. The results have confirmed the presence of gold mineralization to a depth of 83 metres below surface of the historic Central Canada Gold Mine. Gold mineralization has been noted in a strongly deformed granite along strike of the past producing mine trend. Drill hole CC20-01 intersected high-grade gold mineralization at 67 meters depth containing an interval of 10.17 g/t Au over 3 meters as well as gold mineralization to a depth of 86.33 meters including 1.39 g/t Au over 5.83 meters: totaling 1.21 g/t Au over 19 meters. The results also outlined a new mineralized zone untested by previous operators at 104 meters depth, which sampled 18.6 g/t Au over 1 meter.

Falcon has initiated the rush re-analysis of core samples which contained visible gold from CC20-02 and CC20-03. This will ensure accurate data is available for the field crew as the company continues to delineate the Central Canada Mineralized Zone along strike with a series of 6 shallow holes (totaling 530 meters). To ensure accuracy with sample preparation at the lab, which may impact the detection of gold, the company has requested re-analyzing the samples at a coarser size fraction prior to metallic screening. Highlights of the initial hole along the past producing are listed below:





Project Summary

Gold mineralization can be traced across the Central Canada structure with more recent drilling by Interquest Resources Corp. (1985) intersecting over 1 meter @ approximately 30 g/t gold in diamond drill core and 23.3 meters @ 0.83 g/t gold and 10.61m @ 1.32 g/t gold in 2012 by Terra-X Minerals. Trenching work in 2011 indicated significant gold mineralization to the south of the historic Sapawe Gold Mine, where the operator sampled up to 6.7 g/t gold along a strongly mineralized shear zone.

Gold prospects in the Central Canada Project are typically associated with metavolcanics and felsic intrusive rocks which are cross-cut by quartz-porphyry dykes and sills with later-stage quartz veining. Economic mineralization has been observed in highly mineralized shear zones and quartz veins.

The largest nearby deposit discovered to date is represented by the Sapawe Gold Mine which milled 33,013 tonnes of ore (producing 4,547oz gold & 1,315 oz silver) with an unclassified resource of 528,614 tonnes @ 0.31 oz/t gold calculated by Sapawe Gold Mines Ltd. in 1995. Significant gold mineralization has also been identified in the halo of the original Sapawe Mine of up to 24 g/t.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Pleson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project The Central Canada gold project is approximately 20 kilometers SE of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has a Measured & Indicated estimated resource of 208 Million Tonnes containing 4.5 Million ounces of Gold. The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond fault which is the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major structure the Quetico Fault. History on Central Canada 1901 to 1907 - Shaft to a depth of 12 m and 27 oz of gold from 18 tons using a stamp mill. 1930 to 1935 - Central Canada Mines Ltd. deepened the shaft to 40 m with about 42 m of crosscuts and installed a 75 ton per day gold mill. 1965 Anjamin Mines completed diamond drilling and in hole S2 returned a 2 ft section of 37.0 g/t Au and hole S3 assayed 44.0 g/t Au across 7 ft. 1985 - Interquest Resources Corp. drilled 13 diamond holes totaling 1,840 m in which a 3.8 ft intersection showed 30.0 g/t Au. The company holds 3 projects in Red Lake; the Bruce and Camping lake projects, the Wabunk Bay base metal project. A 49% interest in the Burton gold property with Iamgold in Sudbury, and the Spitfire and Sunny Boy gold claims in Merritt B.C.

