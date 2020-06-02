AM Resources Postpones Filing of Interim Financial Statements

MONTREAL, June 02, 2020 - AM Resources Corp. ("the Company") (TSX VENTURE: AMR) announces that due to Covid-19 circumstances it will delay its interim consolidated financial statements and its management discussion and analysis until on or about July 16, 2020. The Company is relying upon temporary relief granted by the Autorit? des marches financiers (AMF) allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines occurring during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 by 45 days.
Management and directors of the Company are subject to an insider trading black-out policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.
The Company confirms that there have been no significant events affecting its business since filing of its press release on April 29, 2020.
ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORPORATION
AM Resources Corp. is a mining company specialized in the acquisition, development and operation of mining properties in Colombia. AM is focusing on Colombia’s excellent mineral potential and favourable political climate to develop its mining activities.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
Adriana Rios Garcia President and Chief Executive Officer Phone: +1 (514) 360-0576 Email: arios@am-resources.com Website: www.am-resources.com
