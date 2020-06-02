Great Thunder Moves to Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has approved the Company's application to list its common shares on its exchange.

Great Thunder's CEO Rich Macey states, "Listing on the CSE is a strategic positioning, like how we positioned our Company perfectly in the centre of one of the hottest Canadian gold camps, that made sense before we kick off our aggressive developments on our projects. We believe that listing on the CSE will enable us to engage and satisfy an even wider investor audience. The CSE has been one of the fastest growing stock exchanges, and their proactive support and partnership of assisting with each of their listings is one of the major drivers for this decision. We are looking forward to moving forward with our developments while listed on the CSE."

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the CSE at the opening of trading on June 3rd, 2020 and will delist from the TSX Venture Exchange in approximately 10 days.

There is no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. The Company's trading symbol will remain GTG and its CUSIP number will be unchanged.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining (post-completed merger with Balmoral Resources).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Richard Macey"

President & CEO

Email: info@greatthundergold.com

Direct Line: (604) 537-4174

www.greatthundergold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57090