Katanga Mining Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting

ZUG, Switzerland, June 2, 2020 - Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the matters set out in the management information circular dated May 4, 2020 (the "Circular") were approved at the special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on June 2, 2020. As further detailed in the Circular, at the Meeting shareholders considered (1) a special resolution (the "Amalgamation Resolution") authorizing and approving the amalgamation of the Company with 836074 Yukon Inc. ("Subco"), resulting in the business combination of the Company and Subco to form an amalgamated corporation, and (2) an ordinary resolution (the "By-Law Amendment Resolution") ratifying the amendment of the Company's By-Law No. 1 to permit the Company to hold meetings of its shareholders partially or entirely by telephonic or electronic means. The details of the voting results from the Meeting are set out below.

Matter voted upon Outcome of Vote



Votes For Votes Against Amalgamation Resolution Approved 60,987,498,160 (99.99%) 1,136,705 (<0.01%)







By-Law Amendment Resolution Approved 60,987,961,967 (99.99%) 672,898 (<0.01%)

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

SOURCE Katanga Mining Ltd.