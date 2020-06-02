Consolidated Woodjam Copper Proposed Private Placement

announces that it intends to raise up to $400,000 by way of the following non-brokered private placements, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance:
(a) up to $200,000 by way of a unit private placement at a price of $0.04 per unit, with each unit to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 2 years from closing; and
(b) up to $200,000 by way of a flow-through share private placement at a price of $0.05 per flow-through share.
The private placements are not subject to any minimum subscriptions, and certain insiders of the Company have agreed to participate, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of these private placements. The proceeds will be used by Woodjam Copper to finance an exploration program at its 100% owned Woodjam project, the Megaton option, and for general working capital.
The securities issued pursuant to these private placements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.
Woodjam Copper trades on the TSX-V exchange and, based on its acquisition agreement with Gold Fields, owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam North and Woodjam South projects in British Columbia. Visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com
Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
