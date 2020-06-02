Rackla Metals on notice for transfer to NEX

Vancouver, June 2, 2020 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) reports that the TSX Venture Exchange has determined that the Company does not currently meet the continued listing requirements for a Tier 2 listed company, and therefore the Company is on notice from the Exchange that its listing may be transferred to NEX. At present, the Exchange has not set a deadline for Rackla to comply with Tier 2 requirements.

About Rackla

Rackla Metals owns the Rivier gold project in the Yukon Territory, and management is actively investigating new prospective projects for acquisition.

