Galleon Gold Provides Update on Filing of Interim Financial Reports

Toronto, June 2, 2020 - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces that, as previously disclosed on April 28, 2020, the Company relied on the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators in respect of its obligation to file its interim financial statements for the three months ended February 29, 2020 and the related interim management's discussion and analysis (the "Interim Financial Reports") on or before April 29, 2020. Management of the Company expects that the Interim Financial Reports will be filed on or before June 15, 2020.

The Company confirms that there have not been any material business developments since April 28, 2020, the date the Company announced it was relying on the blanket exemptions, other than as disclosed in Company news releases.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

T. (416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57137