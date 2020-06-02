Victory Announces Upcoming Exploration Program and Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2nd, 2020 / Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announced today that it will focus on its mineral exploration project, the Mal-Wen property located near Merritt, BC, with an exploration program consisting of geological mapping and sampling, over burden survey and airborne magnetometer and IP surveys,

It is anticipated that this program will cost approximately $150,000 and be completed in the third quarter of this year.

In addition the Company announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $600,000 consisting of common share units issued at $0.02 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one common share for $0.05 for a period of 2 years from closing. Proceeds will be used for the exploration program described above, working capital and to evaluate other mineral properties that the Company is reviewing.

With the increased price of gold and renewed interest in the mining sector, the Company withdrew its Exchange application for a change of business, and will concentrate on its interest in that sector.

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corp. (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded corporation with mineral exploration interests in North America. The company is currently seeking other exploration opportunities, preferably in Canada.

