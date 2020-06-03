Vanstar Postpones Filing of Interim Financial Statements

THIS PRESS RELEASE CANNOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO US PRESS WIRE SERVICES FOR BROADCAST USE IN THE UNITED STATES.



MONTR?AL, June 02, 2020 -- Due to the circumstances of Covid19, the Company will postpone its interim financial statements and its management report until or around July 16, 2020. The Company is counting on a temporary exemption granted by the l’Autorit? des March?s Financiers (AMF) allowing issuers to extend the continuous disclosure filing occurring during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 by 45 days.

Management and directors of the Company are subject to a policy of prohibiting insider dealing until late filings are completed, reflecting the principles set out in section 9 of national policy 11-207.

The Company confirms that no significant element has taken place since the press release of May 1st, 2020.

