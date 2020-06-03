Kingman Prepares for Drill Program on Mohave Gold Project: Historic Underground Mine

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2020 - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KGS)(FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders. The Company is currently preparing a drill campaign with a focus on the historic mine area within the Mohave Project to twin prior 1984 drill program.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 20 lode claims which are inclusive of the historic past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"), eight separate veins and one prominent double vein which extend from the northwest corner to nearly the southeast corner of the claims block.

As per the Company's new release dated May 5, 2020, between 1984 and 1986, L.A. Bayrock Ph.D P.Geo. ("Bayrock"), on behalf of Stellar Resource Corp., conducted surface and underground mapping, drilling and sampling of the area comprising the Project. In 1984 eight holes totalling 1,553 feet (473 meters) were diamond drilled on the Southwick veins on which the main Rosebud production shaft is located. The shortest hole measured 106ft while the deepest was 301ft. Sixty-nine core samples were submitted and analyzed for gold and silver. This drill program was designed prospect for new ore deposits for a distance of 200 feet beyond the northwest end of the underground workings. The results were said to have discovered two new zones of what was considered then to be ore grade mineralization.

Significant results, which have not yet been verified by the Company, were reported to include 0.125 opt (4.286 g/t) gold and 2.06 opt (70.629 g/t) silver over 31 inches (0.79 meters) in hole #5 at 160 feet (48 meters) depth, and 0.261 opt (8.95 g/t) gold and 0.777 opt (26.64 g/t) silver over 41 inches (1.04 meters) in hole #6 at 55 feet (17 meters) depth. No hole locations are available to the Company.

While the estimations prepared by Bayrock are considered relevant, they were written before NI 43-101 regulations and are therefore not NI 43-101 compliant. The assay values have not been verified and would require additional underground sampling for verification. The Bayrock (1984) drilling data has not been verified but appears reasonable considering the width and grade of the veins in the underground workings. Additional drilling in the vicinity of the Bayrock drilling would be required to verify the above data. In order to upgrade or verify Bayrock's drilling results, the Company would be required to complete additional drilling in the vicinity of the Bayrock drilling.

Kingman is currently devising a drill program in the area of the mine site to verify the drilling data disclosed by Bayrock, and which were used in the historical non-compliant mineral reserve calculations as stated in Bayrock, L.A., 1985, Geology and Mineral Reserves of the Rosebud and Music Mountain Claims, Mohave County, Arizona: prepared for Stellar Resource Corp., 34p. Additionally, the Company is in planning to drill in areas previously not drilled with the intention of expanding the exploration area and potential resource.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc. and Certified Professional Geologist who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.



