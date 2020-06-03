Premier Gold Mines Ltd. Expands High-Grade at Diluvio West and Marianas

Diluvio West returns multiple high-grade intercepts that include:

84.7 m of 6.31 g/t Au & 23.19 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-096) 73.5 m of 6.38 g/t Au & 13.65 g/t Ag (UG-DI20-095)

Marianas delineation drilling expands high grade in multiple horizons with:

5.2 m of 11.67 g/t Au & 55.72 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-056) 11.3 m of 9.74 g/t Au & 16.07 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-059)



THUNDER BAY, June 3, 2020 - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce an update on its delineation core drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Mercedes Mine, located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. The 2020 delineation drilling campaign is focused on expanding and confirming higher-grade mineralization in several areas including Marianas and Diluvio West (See Figure 1, Table 1). Highlights from Q1 2020 drilling include:

"Our recent drilling from Diluvio West and Marianas confirm that these zones are emerging as important contributors to the future of Mercedes," commented Stephen McGibbon, Executive Vice-President. "The results of our Q1 program have provided some of the best intercepts realized over the past several years with grades well exceeding current reserves. We look forward to expanding on these now that drilling has been reactivated."

Diluvio West

Diluvio consists of a stockwork system that is divided into Diluvio Central, hosted in felsic volcanoclastic, and Diluvio West hosted in an andesite. The volcanoclastic host is more permeable than the andesite, allowing fluid to disperse whereas the andesites retain the gold-rich fluid longer, enhancing grade at Diluvio West versus Diluvio Central.

Because of the mineralization acting more as a broad envelope than discrete veins, bulk mining methods will be used at Diluvio West to recover the stockwork system, as was done at Diluvio Central. The underground delineation program is underway to increase confidence in the grade and convert the core of the deposit into a mineral reserve. This program has returned some large intercepts of high grade within the core of the zone and has helped outline the extent of mineralization (Figure 2).

Results from the Diluvio West underground delineation program contain a major interval in UG-DI20-096 of 84.7 m of 6.31 g/t Au & 23.19 g/t Ag that includes 10.5 m of 15.89 g/t Au & 31.43 g/t Ag and 14.2 m of 9.74 g/t Au & 30.63 g/t Ag. UG-DI20-095, higher in the zone, intercepted 73.5 m of 6.38 g/t Au & 13.65 g/t Ag. UG-DI20-085, located within the upper part of the zone, intersected a thick high-grade interval of 49.2 m of 3.13 g/t Au & 9.20 g/t Ag including 11.5 m of 5.80 g/t Au & 11.96 g/t Ag.

These intervals support confidence in the high-grade core of Diluvio West. Other drill holes tested the edge of the zone and still returned quality intercepts, including 13.5 m of 3.80 g/t Au and 10.89 g/t Ag (UG-DI19-077) and 5.9 m of 2.44 g/t Au and 19.62 g/t Ag (UG-DI19-089). The ongoing delineation program is designed to upgrade and possibly expand the mineral resource. Diluvio West is located immediately adjacent to existing mine workings and can be advanced quickly into development.

Table 1 – Highlight Composites summary from underground drilling at Diluvio Hole ID Target From

m To

m Length

m Au

g/t Ag

g/t UG-DI20-082 Diluvio Central 109.0 113.3 4.3 6.01 15.74 UG-DI20-084 Diluvio Central 64.6 69.0 4.4 6.11 167.27 UG-DI20-087 Diluvio Central 59.0 67.5 8.5 3.63 13.18 UG-DI20-091 Diluvio Central 27.9 40.7 12.9 3.38 17.60 Including Diluvio Central 27.9 32.4 4.6 5.33 21.36 And Diluvio Central 39.6 40.7 1.2 13.20 26.00

Diluvio Central 70.0 71.5 1.6 5.05 15.00 UG-DI20-094 Diluvio Central 59.3 98.6 39.4 2.24 7.00 Including Diluvio Central 68.3 73.1 4.8 8.07 17.39 And Diluvio Central 92.6 98.6 6.0 3.38 7.00 UG-DI19-077 Diluvio West 136.5 150 13.5 3.80 10.89

Diluvio West 137.7 145.0 7.3 5.42 12.49 UG-DI20-085 Diluvio West 50.4 89.4 39.0 2.32 13.65 Including Diluvio West 77.4 89.4 12.0 3.40 18.13

Diluvio West 100.3 149.5 49.2 3.13 9.20 Including Diluvio West 106.3 107.5 1.2 7.57 17.00 And Diluvio West 128.5 140.0 11.5 5.80 11.86

Diluvio West 209.3 210.5 1.2 5.30 8.00 UG-DI20-089 Diluvio West 136.0 141.9 5.9 2.44 19.62 UG-DI20-092 Diluvio West 77.5 110.6 33.1 0.99 11.99

Diluvio West 59.0 60.0 1.0 9.16 17.00

Diluvio West 64.5 67.5 3.0 4.98 10.50 UG-DI20-095 Diluvio West 56.7 130.2 73.5 6.38 13.65 UG-DI20-096 Diluvio West 81.5 166.2 84.7 6.31 23.19 Including Diluvio West 128.0 138.5 10.5 15.89 31.43 And Diluvio West 152.0 166.2 14.2 9.74 30.63

Marianas

Marianas represents the down-plunge extension of the main Mercedes mine trend (Figure 1). A delineation program is currently getting drilled, with 3,000 m planned for the remainder of the year. This program is completed from a nearby ramp driven from the Lagunas mine workings, which will be used for future mine development (Figure 3).

Significant results were intercepted in the core of the mineral resource at Marianas. Locally, the grade and width of mineralization being intersected are significantly exceeding expectations (Table 2) with intercepts of up to 11.3 m of true width grading 9.74 g/t Au and 16.07 g/t Ag (UG-MR20-059). The drilling completed during Q1 upgrades the core of Marianas with expanding size and grade, with still more opportunities to augment.

Table 2 – Highlight Composites summary from underground drilling at Marianas Hole ID Target From

m To

m Length

m True Width

m Au

g/t Ag

g/t UG-MR19-041 Marianitas 89.7 91.2 1.5 1.2 4.07 27.00 UG-MR19-046 Marianitas 67.3 71.5 4.2 4.0 5.21 43.58 UG-MR20-052 Marianas 107.0 111.3 4.3 4.2 8.64 102.19 UG-MR20-054 Marianas 112.2 115.7 3.5 3.2 3.58 242.09

Marianas 159.6 164.1 4.5 4.4 3.29 15.90 UG-MR20-056 Marianas 123.1 130.8 7.7 5.2 11.67 55.72 UG-MR20-058 Marianas 96.5 105.4 8.9 8.9 3.35 152.93 UG-MR20-059 Marianas 114.1 124.5 10.5 8.1 3.24 115.51

Marianas 155.1 167.3 12.2 11.3 9.74 16.07 Including Marianas 161.2 167.3 6.1 5.7 17.75 21.18

Table 3 - Collar coordinates UTM Project Hole ID North

m East

m Elevation

m Azimuth Dip NAD 27 zone 12 Mercedes UG-DI20-082 552280 3360660 1050 215 -17 Mercedes UG-DI20-084 552282 3360660 1049 195 -28 Mercedes UG-DI20-087 552282 3360660 1049 185 -50 Mercedes UG-DI20-091 552282 3360660 1049 185 -40 Mercedes UG-DI20-094 552281 3360660 1049 204 -50 Mercedes UG-DI19-077 551907 3360648 1034 160 -27 Mercedes UG-DI20-085 551953 3360667 1015 178 -14 Mercedes UG-DI20-089 551954 3360666 1015 166 -11 Mercedes UG-DI20-092 551953 3360667 1015 191 -12 Mercedes UG-DI20-095 551954 3360666 1015 165 -21 Mercedes UG-DI20-096 551954 3360666 1015 178 -23 Mercedes UG-MR19-041 547579 3357555 890 048 18 Mercedes UG-MR19-046 547579 3357556 889 045 -10 Mercedes UG-MR20-052 547420 3357637 863 022 -45 Mercedes UG-MR20-054 547336 3357684 850 044 -11 Mercedes UG-MR20-056 547335 3357684 851 022 -6 Mercedes UG-MR20-058 547335 3357683 850 044 -33 Mercedes UG-MR20-059 547335 3357684 851 034 -4

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold-producer and respected exploration and development company with a high?quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible, and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Ph.D., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43 -101. Mercedes assay results are from core samples sent to ALS Chemex, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory in Lima (Peru) or Vancouver (Canada), for preparation and analysis utilizing both fire assay and ICP methods. For a complete description of Mercedes's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures refer to the technical report for the Mercedes Mine dated April 18, 2018 (effective date December 31, 2017), entitled "Technical Report on the Mercedes Gold-Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico."

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Premier Gold Mines Ltd.







Contact

Ewan Downie, President & CEO, 1.888.346.1390, Info@premiergoldmines.com, www.premiergoldmines.com

