High-Grade Growth: Sun Metals To Launch Field Program Mid-June

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2020 - Sun Metals Corp. ("Sun Metals" or "we" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its field program at Stardust, the Company's 100% owned, high-grade copper-gold project located in northcentral B.C., is planned to begin mid-June with drill crews mobilized soon after.

The $3.8 million 2020 exploration program is fully funded and is planned to include diamond drilling with up to three drill rigs, as well as borehole electromagnetic geophysical surveys (BHEM) and continued geological studies, while fully meeting the Company's COVID-19 protocols. Crews are expected to mobilize on-site June 15th to prepare camp, with drill personnel planned to follow the first week of July.

OUR COMMITMENT TO SAFETY

Sun Metals has developed COVID-19 infection and control protocols to meet or exceed all government requirements, as well as satisfy the Company's mandate to protect the workers and communities that we rely on. We have appointed a COVID-19 Coordinator to oversee our COVID-19 protocol as required by the BC Provincial Health Officer. We are establishing "work pods" to minimize interactions between different groups within camp and at the work site. Measures will also be put in place to allow social distancing within camp, transport to and from site, and at the work site, as well as modified schedules to minimize risk to the health of workers and their families. Dedicated facilities will be created to allow self-isolation in camp should a worker exhibit symptoms while on site.

OUR ROADMAP TO DISCOVERY

Our 2020 exploration program will focus on expanding the high-grade 421 zone at Stardust, and exploring for similar thick high-grade, massive sulphide zones that this system is known for. In just two years, Sun Metals' technical team has developed a proven understanding of this system that has resulted in significant discovery success.

In 2018, our first full season at Stardust, our technical team drilled one of that year's strongest discovery holes: DDH18-SD-421, which intersected 100 metres of 5.05% copper equivalent (CuEq)1. In 2019, we started to delineate what is now known as the 421 zone, one of the most significant recent high-grade copper-gold discoveries in Canada. Seventeen pierce points now define the 421 zone and have established continuity. Average mineralized drill intercepts in this zone are greater than historic drill intercepts in the nearby Canyon Creek zone². The 421 zone now comprises a plunge length of 375 metres and remains open for both extension and expansion.

Diamond drilling this summer will include:

Targeting the highly prospective and shallow southern up-plunge extension of the 421 zone near hole 453;

Completion of hole 445 (2019), targeting the northern down plunge extents of the 421 zone;

Targeting vertically below 421 exploring for a vertical feeder component to the mineralization;

Test fold targets in carbonate stratigraphy east of 421 zone for analogous zones;

Targeting the footwall of the 101 lens for feeder style mineralization.

The Company will also conduct downhole geophysical surveying, metallurgical sampling (underway) and ongoing geological studies and structural interpretation.

TRUE DISTRICT POTENTIAL

Stardust is a large mineralized system that features a 2.2-kilometre corridor of mineralization including four mineralization styles typical of Carbonate Replacement Deposits. Stardust is one of the few CRD systems in the world with all CRD components fully intact. Having the ability to view the overall structure of the system provides us the opportunity to better predict how to most efficiently and successfully explore it. Stardust's existing Canyon Creek copper-gold skarn zone is open for expansion and contains a NI 43-101 resource2.

The Company believes quality projects like Stardust are extremely rare. Fully funded to carry out the 2020 work program, our technical team is excited for the opportunity to continue to grow Stardust's potential.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Ian Neill P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Sun Metals, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

1 See press release dated November 14, 2018 available at www.sunmetals.ca 2 See the technical report titled "Stardust Project Ni 43-101 Technical Report Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia" with an effective date of January 8, 2018 for further information, available at www.sunmetals.ca or under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

About Sun Metals

Sun Metals is advancing its 100% owned flagship, high-grade Stardust Project located in northcentral British Columbia, Canada. Stardust is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit with a rich history. Sun Metals also owns the Lorraine copper-gold project (joint-ventured with Teck Resources Ltd.), and the OK copper-molybdenum project.

The Canyon Creek copper-gold skarn zone at Stardust was the subject of a 2018, NI 43-101 resource estimate published by the Company titled "Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia" with an effective date of January 8, 2018. In that report, GeoSim Services Inc. provided the following estimate.

Stardust Project - Canyon Creek zone Mineral Resource Estimate³:

RESOURCE CATEGORY TONNES COPPER % ZINC % GOLD G/T SILVER G/T % CU EQ Indicated 985,000 1.34 0.62 1.59 36.8 2.92 Inferred 1,985,000 1.24 0.14 1.72 30.5 2.65

(3) The cut-off grade used in the resource estimate was 1.5% copper equivalent (Cu Eq). Metal price assumptions for the Cu Eq calculation in this table were $3.00/lb Copper, $1.25/lb Zinc, $1,300/oz Gold and $18/oz Silver. Adjustment factors to account for differences in relative metallurgical recoveries of the constituents will depend upon completion of definitive metallurgical testing. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: Cu Eq = Copper + (Zinc x 0.4167) + (Gold x 0.6319) + (Silver x 0.0087). A cut-off grade of 1.5% Cu Eq represents an in-situ metal value of approximately $100/tonne which is believed to represent a reasonable break-even cost for underground mining and processing. These are not mineral reserves and no work has been completed that demonstrates economic viability at the Project.

