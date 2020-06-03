Great Thunder Gold Starts its First Exploration Program at its Adjacent Properties to Wallbridge's Fenelon Deposit

Vancouver, June 3, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of its first exploration programs on its Northbound & Northbound Extension properties. Both properties are adjacent and are on-trend with Wallbridge's Fenelon Deposit and Balmoral's new Reaper discovery.





Great Thunder's map showing its properties adjacent to Wallbridge, Balmoral, Midland, Probe & Goldseek. The entire claim areas of the Northbound & Northbound Extension will be surveyed by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. this month

"We are excited on getting boots on the ground for our first exploration program. We believe in developing our projects with a systematic approach. We will start with geophysics so we can get a better understanding of the magnetic/geological strike and features of our two properties. We can then compare these features with the surrounding developments, like the Fenelon Deposit, Tabasco Deposit, Area 51 discovery and the Reaper discovery. The Jeremie Pluton is a multiphase mainly granodioritic pluton. The Area 51 discovery by Balmoral (now Wallbridge) shows that gold mineralized zones extend in the Jeremie Pluton, showing its potential. The area covered by Northbound and Northbound Extension properties are entirely located in the pluton and they have not been explored in the past. With all the data evaluated and analyzed we will plan to have our geological team on the ground shortly," commented Great Thunder's lead geologist Donald Théberge, P. Eng.

Great Thunder has contracted Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. ("Prospectair"), an industry leader in Airborne Geophysical Exploration, owned and operated by Alain Tremblay, one of the most renowned operators in our industry and based in Gatineau, Quebec.

The airborne survey is designed to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50-metre line spacing. The survey distance will total 853 line-kms, of which 329 line-kms will be used to cover the Northbound property and 524 line-kms will be used to cover the Northbound Extension property. This amount of survey lines will entirely cover both property borders.

The Prospectair crew will base their operations at the past producing Selbaie Mine, near the Southern Star property.

Rich Macey, Great Thunder's CEO stated, "We are fortunate to have excellent infrastructure and partners in this district, and province. Luckily, our technical team are based in Quebec as well as our vendors, we are taking every step necessary to carry out our exploration programs safely. We will fully comply with health and safety measures recommended by Government, INSPQ and CNESST regulations governing mineral exploration activities in Quebec."

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., is the Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

