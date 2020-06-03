Vertical Announces Wollastonite Trial in Organic Crop

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2020 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") In 2018, Vertical Exploration inc. called upon the expertise of Agrinova Research and Development to carry out a project aimed at developing the agricultural applications of their wollastonite deposit located in Saint-Ludger-de-Milot in Lac-Saint-Jean. As the physicochemical properties of wollastonite have shown beneficial results for agriculture and forestry, the safety of the product for agriculture has been demonstrated and various potential markets have been targeted. The application of wollastonite has significant potential to be used, especially in organic farming, to improve the response of many cultures to abiotic and biotic stresses. In this sense, Agrinova, through its Nordic Field Crop Innovation Group, will undertake, in spring 2020, a trial of the application of wollastonite in organic cereals. This test will be carried out with material from the deposit and according to a rigorous experimental system installed on a farm in the Saguenay - Lac-Saint-Jean region. The test aims to establish a dose-response of the product in relation to the grain yield and to observe, if applicable, the attenuation of the effects relating to stress. For more information regarding the Agrinova report please refer to our press release dated May 14th, 2019.

ABOUT AGRINOVA

AGRINOVA (www.agrinova.qc.ca), the Center for Research and Innovation in Agriculture, is a Technology Access Centre located in Alma, Quebec that provides technical help and services to farmers and agricultural companies throughout the province in order to help them access new technologies and assist them with the adoption of innovative new technologies and practices.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-785-5513

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592482/Vertical-Announces-Wollastonite-Trial-in-Organic-Crop